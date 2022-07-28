Cowen Boosts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $49.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.15.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $36.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,753,092,000 after purchasing an additional 554,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $938,856,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.