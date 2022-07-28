CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CPI Card Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PMTS opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $195.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.41.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.42 million for the quarter.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

