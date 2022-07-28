Credit Suisse Group Trims Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Target Price to $27.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JNPR. Barclays cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.17.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR stock opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,472,621.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,472,621.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.