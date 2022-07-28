Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 69.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 132.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter valued at about $226,000.

Cryoport Stock Up 0.5 %

CYRX stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.