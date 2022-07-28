Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYRX. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 123.4% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 90,745 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cryoport by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,648 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Cryoport by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 49,706 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter.

CYRX stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

