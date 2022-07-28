Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.33.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYRX. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
Institutional Trading of Cryoport
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 123.4% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 90,745 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cryoport by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,648 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Cryoport by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 49,706 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter.
Cryoport Stock Up 0.5 %
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cryoport
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.
