Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,013,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,335 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.3% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $248,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,030,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,258,000 after acquiring an additional 153,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,310,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $385.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.27 and a 200-day moving average of $84.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.