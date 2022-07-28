Currys Plc (LON:CURY) Insider Sells £170,235.28 in Stock

Currys Plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating) insider Alex Baldock sold 239,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.86), for a total transaction of £170,235.28 ($205,102.75).

Currys Stock Performance

LON CURY opened at GBX 64.70 ($0.78) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £733.37 million and a P/E ratio of 1,078.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 75.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.79. Currys Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 64.50 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 143 ($1.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.94.

Currys Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Currys’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Currys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Currys Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CURY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Currys from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 80 ($0.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.14) target price on shares of Currys in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Currys Plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. It also offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

