Cytokinetics (CYTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Cytokinetics to post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cytokinetics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $42.31 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $49.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $404,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,579,521.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,579,521.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,266.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,487 shares of company stock worth $3,545,217 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $564,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYTK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

