Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Down 69.9% in July

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DTRUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Daimler Truck from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler Truck presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Daimler Truck stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Daimler Truck has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

