DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $83.80 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.72.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

