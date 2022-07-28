DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.93. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.97 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

