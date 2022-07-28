DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Polaris by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Polaris by 370.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PII. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $111.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.79. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.24 and a twelve month high of $135.58. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.36. Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.