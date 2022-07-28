Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DHER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of DHER opened at €45.05 ($45.97) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 1 year high of €134.95 ($137.70). The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €36.37 and a 200-day moving average of €43.89.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

