Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €45.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of DHER stock opened at €45.05 ($45.97) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.89. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a one year high of €134.95 ($137.70).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

