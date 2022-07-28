Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 966.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 143,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 129,991 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 86,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 71,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $2,779,779. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

