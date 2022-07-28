Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Short Interest Update

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the June 30th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 230.0 days.

Derwent London Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DWVYF opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DWVYF shares. Panmure Gordon downgraded Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($33.73) to GBX 2,690 ($32.41) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

