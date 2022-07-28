Desjardins Comments on Intact Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.81 per share.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$210.36.

Intact Financial Price Performance

IFC opened at C$183.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$181.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$179.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$158.00 and a 12-month high of C$190.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.94 billion.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.