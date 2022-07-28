Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DSNY opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 million, a P/E ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.44. Destiny Media Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

