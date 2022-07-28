Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €161.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €161.00 ($164.29) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DB1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €196.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €165.25 ($168.62) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €158.49 and its 200-day moving average is €158.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion and a PE ratio of 22.62. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 52 week high of €169.55 ($173.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

