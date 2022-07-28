Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €23.00 by Warburg Research

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) received a €23.00 ($23.47) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.45) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($22.45) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Monday, June 13th. HSBC set a €22.50 ($22.96) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.50 ($17.86) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of ETR:DEQ opened at €22.38 ($22.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.17. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52-week low of €13.26 ($13.53) and a 52-week high of €22.60 ($23.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

