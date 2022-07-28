Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APPS shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $21,530,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 885,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,022,000 after buying an additional 465,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,301 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 649,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,467,000 after purchasing an additional 384,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 14,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 372,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Digital Turbine stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

