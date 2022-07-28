Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the June 30th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Disco alerts:

Disco Stock Up 5.1 %

Disco stock opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.20. Disco has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $66.54.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.