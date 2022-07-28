Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1,082.7% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $76.31 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.91.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Further Reading

