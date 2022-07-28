dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) PT Raised to GBX 100

dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 88 ($1.06) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of dotdigital Group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

dotdigital Group Price Performance

Shares of DOTDF stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. dotdigital Group has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

