Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Given New GBX 1,020 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,010 ($12.17) to GBX 1,020 ($12.29) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 610 ($7.35) to GBX 625 ($7.53) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.86) to GBX 1,175 ($14.16) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Drax Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 950 ($11.45) to GBX 975 ($11.75) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Drax Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $889.20.

Drax Group Price Performance

Shares of DRXGF stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. Drax Group has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

