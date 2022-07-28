DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) PT Raised to 1,765.00

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from 1,735.00 to 1,765.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DSDVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,430.00 to 1,265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,450.00 to 1,470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of DSV A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DSV A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,500.00.

Shares of DSDVY opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average is $85.65. DSV A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

