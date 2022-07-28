Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Price Target Raised to €53.00

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EDNMY. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Edenred from €35.00 ($35.71) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($57.14) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Edenred from €52.00 ($53.06) to €54.20 ($55.31) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Edenred Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of EDNMY opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71. Edenred has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86.

Edenred Dividend Announcement

About Edenred

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.3462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.39%.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

