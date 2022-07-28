Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $77.91

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.91 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.81). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 69 ($0.83), with a volume of 63,760 shares.

Eleco Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of £56.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,300.00.

About Eleco

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo; Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative building information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

