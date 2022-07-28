Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 106.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Encompass Health by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.56.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading

