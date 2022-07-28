Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $293.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Guggenheim to $293.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.57.

Shares of ENPH opened at $254.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.26 and a 200-day moving average of $174.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at $211,810,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

