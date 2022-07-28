Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) and Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) and Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entasis Therapeutics and Newron Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entasis Therapeutics $7.00 million 14.97 -$47.14 million ($1.12) -1.96 Newron Pharmaceuticals $6.82 million N/A -$17.63 million N/A N/A

Newron Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Entasis Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entasis Therapeutics 0 4 1 0 2.20 Newron Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Entasis Therapeutics and Newron Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Entasis Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $3.53, indicating a potential upside of 61.34%. Given Entasis Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Entasis Therapeutics is more favorable than Newron Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Entasis Therapeutics and Newron Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entasis Therapeutics N/A -145.48% -103.75% Newron Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Entasis Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Entasis Therapeutics beats Newron Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii. The company also develops Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative infections. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. for the development of durlobactam and SUL-DUR; and collaboration agreement with Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership for the development and commercialization of a product candidate zoliflodacin. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Innoviva, Inc.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system, and pain in Italy and the United States. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as develops Xadago for the treatment of levodopa induced dyskinesia. It also develops Evenamide for Schizophrenia and treatment resistant schizophrenia; and Ralfinamide for orphan indication in neuropathic pain. Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bresso, Italy.

