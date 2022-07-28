EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Cut to C$75.00

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EQGPF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on EQB from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on EQB from C$97.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EQB from C$85.00 to C$86.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.92.

EQB Stock Down 3.0 %

EQGPF opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98. EQB has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

