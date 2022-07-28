EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10. EQT has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 32.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $3,540,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 46.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.