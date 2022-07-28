Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Barclays

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $247.36.
Equifax Stock Performance
NYSE:EFX opened at $198.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $169.25 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11.
Equifax Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 12.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Equifax by 126.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 21.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in Equifax by 728.5% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 251,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,009,000 after buying an additional 221,336 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Equifax by 22.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
About Equifax
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
