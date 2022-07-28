Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $707,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

ELS stock opened at $71.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

