Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Holdings Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ESS opened at $277.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.33. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.62 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 25.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 148.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.63.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

