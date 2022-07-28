Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on EUXTF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Euronext from €98.70 ($100.71) to €102.90 ($105.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Euronext from €96.00 ($97.96) to €91.00 ($92.86) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Euronext from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Euronext to €97.00 ($98.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Euronext Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $79.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.79. Euronext has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $121.53.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

