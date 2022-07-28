Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.73.

EUXTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Euronext from €98.70 ($100.71) to €102.90 ($105.00) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Euronext to €97.00 ($98.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Euronext from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Euronext from €96.00 ($97.96) to €91.00 ($92.86) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Euronext alerts:

Euronext Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EUXTF opened at $79.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.79. Euronext has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $121.53.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.