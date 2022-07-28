Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Down 8.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.4% during trading on Tuesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $25.59 and last traded at $25.66. Approximately 4,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 612,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

In other Everbridge news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Everbridge news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $195,628. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Everbridge Stock Up 4.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 571.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $41.13.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.56. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

