Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Briaud Financial Planning Inc

Briaud Financial Planning Inc lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.2% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 236.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day moving average is $84.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

