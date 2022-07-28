Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.7% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,030,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,258,000 after purchasing an additional 153,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $97,310,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

NYSE XOM opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.