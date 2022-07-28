F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $154.41, but opened at $165.50. F5 shares last traded at $159.33, with a volume of 23,005 shares.

The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 12.83%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIV. Cowen reduced their price target on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.36.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,568.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $154,025.67. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,568.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $613,144. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 86.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Stock Up 3.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.15.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.