Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,971 shares of company stock worth $195,441 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

