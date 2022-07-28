Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) PT Lowered to €25.00

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from €31.00 ($31.63) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

FURCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €60.00 ($61.22) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Faurecia S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €48.00 ($48.98) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered Faurecia S.E. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Faurecia S.E. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.38.

Faurecia S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FURCF opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. Faurecia S.E. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $55.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41.

About Faurecia S.E.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

