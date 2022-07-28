FDM Group’s (FDM) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:FDM opened at GBX 910 ($10.96) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 895.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 967.47. The company has a market capitalization of £993.65 million and a PE ratio of 3,137.93. FDM Group has a one year low of GBX 800 ($9.64) and a one year high of GBX 1,380 ($16.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.29.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

