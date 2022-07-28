FDM Group’s (FDM) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
FDM Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:FDM opened at GBX 910 ($10.96) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 895.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 967.47. The company has a market capitalization of £993.65 million and a PE ratio of 3,137.93. FDM Group has a one year low of GBX 800 ($9.64) and a one year high of GBX 1,380 ($16.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.29.
FDM Group Company Profile
