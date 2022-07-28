FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 377 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $210.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.17 and its 200 day moving average is $204.68. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

