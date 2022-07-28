FDx Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 10,439 Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.67.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.