FDx Advisors Inc. Has $470,000 Stock Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 436,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 44,973 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harold Ruf purchased 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $48,720.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,356.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.59. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $983.18 million, a P/E ratio of -63.12 and a beta of 0.88.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $23.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. On average, analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KIDS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.