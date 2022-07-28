FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 357,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,392,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.
MIDD opened at $141.14 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.
The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.
