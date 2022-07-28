FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,898 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 363,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 66,704 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $10.97 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21.

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.